Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu named Man of the Match in KAS Eupen's victory over OH Leuven

Ghanaian youngster, Isaac Nuhu won the Man of the Match award after an impressive display for KAS Eupen in the victory over Oud-Hervelee Leuven.

The 21-year-old inspired KAS to a 3-1 win at home, scoring in the matchday five game of the Belgium Pro League.

Nuhu, who has been in good form since the start of the new season, added the goal to his two assists for the campaign.

Meanwhile, in an exciting game over the weekend, Gary Magnee gave KAS Eupen the lead after 23 minutes, converting from the spot.

Four minutes after half-time, Nuhu doubled his side's lead after finishing off a brilliant assist from Alfred Finnbogason.

The visitors pulled one back from the spot through Siebe Schrijvers before Regan Charles-Cook restored the two-goal lead with four minutes remaining.

Nuhu was voted Man of the Match after the game as Eupen join Club Brugge and Gent at the top of the table.

Compatriots Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Desmond Acquah were unused substitutes for KAS Eupen and OH Leuven respectively.