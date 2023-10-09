Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu scores again as KAS Eupen suffer defeat to Royal Antwerp

Ghanaian forward, Isaac Nuhu scored for the second in a row as KAS Eupen suffered defeat on the road to Belgium champions Royal Antwerp.

The KAS Eupen star opened the scoring after just eleven minutes with a clever finish.

However, the led lasted for only three minutes as Antwerp responded through Arthur Vermeeren before Michel-Ange Balikwisha gave the host the advantage just before half time.

After the break, Rune Paeshuyse netted an own goal before Arbnor Muja completed victory late in the game for Royal Antwerp.

Nuhu has now scored two goals and provided two assists in ten league games for KAS Eupen this season.

The highly-rated youngster is on the radar of several clubs in Europe following his outstanding start to the campaign.

He was close to joining French outfit Lorient on transfer deadline day.