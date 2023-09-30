Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu scores in KAS Eupen's clash against Anderlecht in Belgium

Talented Ghanaian forward, Isaac Nuhu scored his second goal of the season in the Belgium Pro League as KAS Eupen suffered defeat to giants Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old netted just before half-time to cancel an early lead from the visitors in the 3-1 loss at the Kehrwegstadion.

KAS Eupen got off to a poor start after conceding sixty seconds into the game after Anders Dreyer scored for Anderlecht. Nuhu levelled with eight minutes to half-time.

However, after the break the former Belgium champions restored their lead through forward Luis Vasquez.

Vazquez sealed victory late into the game with his second of the match as Eupen suffered their third defeat of the campaign while Anderlecht climb to second on the table.

Nuhu has been the livewire of KAS this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the new season.

The highly-rated forward is on the radar of several clubs in France with Lorient coming close to securing his signature early this year.