Ghanaian winger Ishmael Yartey joins Norwegian club Alta IF

Ghanaian winger Ishmael Yartey has completed his move to Norwegian club Alta IF for an undisclosed fee, according to the club's Sporting Coordinator Andre Dorgset Donjar.

The 33-year-old, who has played for several European clubs including Benfica, FC Sochaux, and Servette, completed his medical tests before signing a deal with the Alta Idrettspark outfit.

"Ishmael Yartey is now ready for the club," said Donjar, welcoming the Ghanaian winger to the team.

Alta IF currently plays in the third tier of the Norwegian football league system, and Yartey's arrival is expected to boost the team's attacking options.

The Ghanaian winger has had a varied football career, having also played in the USA, Finland, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. He represented Ghana in the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Korea Republic and was called up for the Black Stars’ 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Yartey's wealth of experience is expected to be an asset to Alta IF as they look to climb up the league table.

The 33-year-old winger expressed his excitement about the move, saying: "I am happy to be here in Alta and to play for the team. I look forward to helping the team achieve its goals for the season."