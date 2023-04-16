Ghanaian winger Issah Abass scores late winner as Chaves upset Benfica in Portugal

Ghanaian winger Issah Abass came off the bench to score a late winner for Chaves against league leaders Benfica in a 1-0 victory at the Estadio Municipal Manuel Branco Teixeira on Saturday evening.

Abass, who had started on the bench, was introduced into the Portugal Premiera Liga fixture in the 70th minute, replacing Joao Correia.

Despite only playing for 20 minutes, the former Black Meteors (U-23) forward made a significant impact on the game, netting the winner for Chaves in the final minutes. Abass seized on a terrible mistake by the Benfica defence, made his way into the box, and slotted the ball into the net to secure the victory.

The win moved Chaves up to mid-table and was a shock upset against the league leaders. Abass has now scored three goals in 21 appearances this season, with his latest strike coming at a crucial time to secure the three points for his team.

His impact off the bench demonstrates his ability to make a difference in a game, and he will be hoping to build on this performance as the season continues.

The victory against Benfica will give Chaves a confidence boost as they aim to climb up the league table and secure their place in the top flight for next season.