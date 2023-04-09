Ghanaian winger Issah Ibrahim's brace leads FK Liepaja to victory in Latvia

FK Liepaja secured a 3-2 home victory against Jelgava in the Latvian top-flight league, thanks to a brilliant performance from winger Issah Ibrahim.

The Ghanaian scored two goals to lead his team to victory and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the game.

FK Liepaja found themselves in a difficult position early in the game, as they went down 2-0 within the first 17 minutes. However, Issah Ibrahim provided the much-needed spark for his team as he scored his debut goal in the 41st minute, reducing the deficit to just one goal.

In the second half, Issah continued to shine, scoring his second goal of the game in the 72nd minute, thanks to an assist from Mankenda, to level the score at 2-2. D. Martin then scored the winning goal for FK Liepaja, securing all three points for the team.

Issah's outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, as he was named the MVP of the game. The 22-year-old has now featured in four games for FK Liepaja since joining from Dreams FC in January 2023, scoring two goals in the process.