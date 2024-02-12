Ghanaian winger Jamie Leweling on target Stuttgart triumph over Mainz 05 

German-born Ghanaian winger Jamie Leweling showcased his prowess on Saturday afternoon, contributing to VfB Stuttgart's impressive 3-1 win against Mainz 05 at the MHPArena in the German Bundesliga.

Maximilian MittelstÃ¤dt opened the scoring with a left-footed shot in the center of the box, finding the bottom right corner, assisted by Pascal Stenzel.

In the 45th + 5 minute, Jamie Leweling extended Stuttgart's lead with a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner, once again benefiting from an assist by Stenzel. Leweling, who started the game, played for 62 minutes.

Deniz Undav secured the victory for Stuttgart with the third goal, firing a shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner, assisted by Anthony Rouault. Ludovic Ajorque scored the consolation goal for Mainz in the 76th minute.

Leweling's stellar performance adds to his impressive season statistics, having made 21 appearances, scored two goals, and provided two assists in the German Bundesliga.

As a result of this triumph, Stuttgart currently holds the third position in the league table with 43 points after 21 games, trailing only behind Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Mainz finds themselves in the 17th position with 12 points. Leweling's consistent contributions are proving instrumental in Stuttgart's strong campaign in the Bundesliga.