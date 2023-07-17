GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on target as Brondby held Crystal Palace in pre-season friendly

Published on: 17 July 2023
Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on target as Brondby held Crystal Palace in pre-season friendly

English-born Ghanaian forward, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi continued his rich run of goal-scoring form after returning to Crystal Palace to score in the pre-season friendly against Danish giants Brondby. 

Rak-Sakyi joined the Eagles for pre-season after an excellent loan spell at Charlton Athletic, where he finished the campaign as the Addicks top scorer and player of the season.

The England youth international opened the scoring for Palace in the 35th minute with a ferocious curler from his favourite left foot.

Brondby levelled two minutes after the break through Mathias Kvistgaarden but the equalizer lasted for only three minutes as French forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta handed the Eagles the lead once again.

Kvistgaarden rostered parity in the 54th minute as the Danes held on to a 2-2 draw at the Crystal Palace Academy.

Compatriot Andre AYew replaced Mateta at the start of the second half while Malachi Boateng was in for Rak-Sakyi.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more