Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on target as Brondby held Crystal Palace in pre-season friendly

English-born Ghanaian forward, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi continued his rich run of goal-scoring form after returning to Crystal Palace to score in the pre-season friendly against Danish giants Brondby.

Rak-Sakyi joined the Eagles for pre-season after an excellent loan spell at Charlton Athletic, where he finished the campaign as the Addicks top scorer and player of the season.

The England youth international opened the scoring for Palace in the 35th minute with a ferocious curler from his favourite left foot.

Brondby levelled two minutes after the break through Mathias Kvistgaarden but the equalizer lasted for only three minutes as French forward Jean-Phillipe Mateta handed the Eagles the lead once again.

Kvistgaarden rostered parity in the 54th minute as the Danes held on to a 2-2 draw at the Crystal Palace Academy.

Compatriot Andre AYew replaced Mateta at the start of the second half while Malachi Boateng was in for Rak-Sakyi.