Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi reflects on successful loan spell at Charlton Athletic

Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi expressed his pride and gratitude for his loan stint at Charlton Athletic last season.

The 20-year-old showcased his skills by scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists in 49 appearances, earning a nomination for the EFL Young Player of the Season award.

In an interview with Palace's official website, the English-Ghanaian spoke fondly of his experience at Charlton. He credited the support he received from his family, friends, and coaches for his success, stating, "It was really good last year. I had a lot of support from my family, my friends, and my coaches, so I'm very grateful for that."

Adapting to men's football initially posed a challenge for Rak-Sakyi, but he soon found his rhythm. He attributed his improvement to the extra efforts he put in during training sessions and the time spent analyzing his game. He emphasised the benefits of having a structured program, engaging in additional gym work, and learning different techniques to cope with physical and experienced opponents.

Rak-Sakyi acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with representing a Premier League club on loan, with high expectations from fans and the need to perform consistently. He admitted that maintaining a high level of performance in every game was one of the toughest aspects. He said, "Coming from a Premier League club, there's a lot of expectation for you to perform week-in, week-out, for the fans, so I think that was one of the hardest things: just to be consistent every game."

The young winger was elated to be nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season award, considering it a testament to the hard work he put in throughout the season. Rak-Sakyi expressed his happiness in contributing to the team's success, stating, "It was very good because I put a lot of work in last season. It means that I'd done really well, and I'm just happy that I was able to help the team as much as I could."