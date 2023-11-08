Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to undergo scans after latest injury setback

English-born Ghanaian forward, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be out for over a month after suffering an injury in training.

The 21-year-old, who won Crystal Palace's October Player of the Month award, missed the trip to Turf Moor due to the setback. A game the Eagles won 2-0, with goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrell Mitchell.

Rak-Sakyi will undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury, but manager Roy Hodgson describes the injury as very bad.

“It is bad. We don’t know 100 percent. We’re not talking a week or two — we’re probably talking longer than that. It’s a real blow," he said.

“Just as you get Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise back almost into the fold, you lose another player who we think is very important for us in our attacking play. We regained two and lost one. I would have preferred to have all three.”

The England youth international rejoined the South London club after an excellent loan spell with Charlton Athletic.

Rak-Sakyi remains eligible to play for Ghana despite representing the European nation at youth levels.