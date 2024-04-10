Ghanaian winger Justin Diehl faces prolonged recovery, uncertain return

FC KÃ¶ln's hopes for the return of Ghanaian talent Justin Diehl, have been dampened as coach Timo Schultz cautions against high expectations.

The 19-year-old, sidelined due to injury, faces a considerable distance before rejoining team training and making a comeback to the field.

Diehl, who sustained a muscle injury in his thigh in early March, has recently commenced running training, sparking hopes for his imminent return. However, Schultz warns that Diehl may spend more time out of action than initially anticipated.

Schultz revealed that Diehl is slated for a final check-up in the coming days, following which a gradual reintegration into the team will commence. Nonetheless, Schultz estimates this process to span at least two to three weeks, meaning Diehl will miss crucial matches against Munich, Darmstadt, and Mainz.

"He will hopefully have his final check-up in the next few days and can then be gradually brought back," Schultz informed GEISSBLOG. "We're talking at least two to three weeks."

While a substitute appearance towards the end of the season remains a possibility, uncertainty looms over Diehl's exact return date, raising concerns for FC KÃ¶ln, who are currently battling the threat of relegation.

With Diehl's contract expiring and a likely move to VfB Stuttgart for the new season, his time at FC KÃ¶ln may be limited. It is plausible that he will only feature in a few more games and minutes for the Rhinelanders before his departure.