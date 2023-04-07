Ghanaian winger Kingsford Adjei the hero for South Georgia Tormenta FC

South Georgia Tormenta FC secured a 2-1 victory against Rio Grande Valley FC in a thrilling match, with Ghanaian winger Kingsford Adjei scoring the game-winning goal for the hosts.

Despite Rio Grande's early offensive pressure, Tormenta FC held possession of the ball and scored their first goal in the 39th minute. Andrew Akindele and Mukwelle Akale executed a give-and-go pass, which led to Akale centring the ball into the box for Murphy Jr. to shoot the ball past the goalkeeper.

In the 82nd minute, South Georgia increased their lead to 2-0 thanks to a fantastic play by Matheus Cassini and Nicholas Akoto. Cassini backheeled a pass to Akoto, who dashed through the entire field and crossed the ball to Adjei on the opposite side of the box. Adjei made no mistake and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Despite a late push from Rio Grande, who secured a goal through Ricky Ruiz in stoppage time, Tormenta FC held on to secure their first win of the season.

The victory puts South Georgia Tormenta FC in second place on the USL League One table, tied on points with leaders Forward Madison FC. They will look to continue their momentum in their next match against New England Revolution II on April 16th