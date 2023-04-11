Ghanaian winger Kingsley Asante Ofori inspires SJK Seinajoki to victory in Finland

Kingsley Asante Ofori put in an outstanding performance for SJK Seinajoki, inspiring his team to a 2-1 victory over FC Haka in the Finnish league.

The Ghanaian right winger was named Man of the Match for his impressive contribution to the game.

Ofori wasted no time in making his mark on the game, creating the first chance of the match in the second minute and putting SJK Seinajoki in the lead.

The 21-year-old then assisted teammate Jade Dunwoody with a pinpoint cross, allowing the Irish international to score with a powerful right-footed shot.

FC Haka managed to equalise in the 53rd minute, but Ofori wasn't done yet. In the 67th minute, he displayed his skill and control with a deft touch and a well-placed right-footed shot to put SJK Seinajoki back in front.

The home side held on for the win, moving them up to third place in the league table in alphabetical order.