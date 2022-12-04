Ghanaian winger Kinsley Sarfo inspires APOEL FC to big win in Cyprus

Midfielder Kingsley Sarfo was in inspiring form for APOEL FC in the Cypriot First Division on Saturday as they travelled to beat Nea Salamis.

The former Malmo player produced a Man of the Match performance, helping APOEL to a 3-1 victory at the Ammochosto Stadium. His Messi-esque dribble in the 24th minute got fans off their seat, applauding in excitement.

Sarfo started and played a role in the build up to the opener in the 36th minute, as Danny Blus fired the visitors in the lead.

Two minutes later, Brazilian Marquinhos doubled the lead as APOEL went into the break with a commanding lead.

After the break, Nea Salamis pulled one back through Juan Felipe before APOEL restored their two-goal lead in the final minute. Georgi Kostadinov hit the final nail in Salamis' coffin with a stunning strike.

Sarfo was replaced in the 93rd minute by Murtaz Duashvili as APOEL returned home with three points.

"We keep fighting for the best to come," wrote Sarfo on social media at the end of the game.

APOEL travel to face league leaders Pathos on Friday with just a point separating the two sides.