Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Opoku 'ready to get started' at CF Montreal

Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo 'Mahala' Opoku has shared his excitement after completing his move to CF Montreal.

The 21-year-old moves to Montreal from LAFC for $1,650,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money and $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money.

Montreal also acquired $100,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money from LAFC in return for a 2023 international roster spot.

"Hi Montreal fans. This is Opoku and I am really excited to get started," he said in a video announcing his arrival.

The former Ghana U17 star leaves Los Angeles after helping the club win the 2022 MLS Cup, famously scoring in the Western Conference final against Austin FC. Opoku made 60 appearances in the regular season for LAFC before starring in the playoffs last year.

He moved to the United States from Attram De Visser Academy.

Un message de notre nouvel attaquant 👊 Kwadwo Opoku is ready to get started. #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/QvQkH6Nb1p — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 6, 2023

“We are very pleased with this acquisition. He is a young player who already possesses good experience in the league, notably having won the MLS Cup last year as a decisive player with LAFC," said CF Montréal Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer Olivier Renard, as quoted by the club's website.

“He will offer us something different from our existing player pool, with his speed and one-on-one ability. It is a profile we've been lacking in our squad. I am convinced he will be able to continue his progression with us," he added.