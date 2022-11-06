Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Opoku shares delight after winning 2022 MLS with LAFC

Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo Opoku has expressed joy after winning the 2022 Major League Soccer championship with Los Angeles FC.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign, playing a pivotal role as the California-based club won their first-ever MLS title.

Opoku came on in the second half of a pulsating game against Philadelphia Union as LAFC triumphed on penalties.

"2022 MLS Cup Champions. Believe it. Small boy with big God," he wrote on Twitter.

LAFC opened the scoring through Kellyn Acosta after 28 minutes but Philadelphia Union levelled after the break through Daniel Gazdag,

The match then produced a dramatic finish when LAFC took the lead again with seven minutes remaining after Jesus Murillo finished off a Carlos Vela assist but Jack Elliot responded two minutes later to force the game into extra time.

2022 MLS Cup Champions 🏆🥇. BELIEVE IT. SmallBoyWithBigGod 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/YKjbeehTUW — Kwadwo Opoku (@Mahala_jnr) November 6, 2022

Jack Elliot then gave Philadelphia Union the lead in the final minute of extra time. Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale made his experience count on the biggest stage in America by equalizing just before the final whistle.

The game was then settled from the spot with LAFC emerging champions for the first time in their history.

The former Attram de Visser forward was ranked ninth best youngster in the MLS after scoring eight goals in 37 matches in the regular season. In the post season, Opoku made four appearances and scored a goal for LAFC.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin