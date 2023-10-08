Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Opoku shines in CF Montréal's victory over Portland Timbers

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku put on an impressive performance for CF Montréal as they secured a convincing 4-1 win against the Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer action.

Opoku, 22, had a standout game, scoring a goal and providing an assist to contribute significantly to his team's success. Since joining CF Montréal in July, Opoku has proven to be a valuable addition to the squad, tallying three goals in 12 appearances in Major League Soccer.

In this match, Opoku played a key role in opening the scoring for CF Montréal, assisting Sanusi Ibrahim in the 28th minute. Just seven minutes later, he found the back of the net, with Ibrahim returning the favour and providing the assist for his goal.

The scoring didn't stop there, as Mathieu Choiniere added a third goal for CF Montréal shortly after the hour mark, assisted by Romell Quioto. Opoku was substituted in the 68th minute, making way for Lassi Lappalainen.

CF Montréal continued to dominate, with Mason Toye adding a fourth goal in the 76th minute. Despite a late consolation goal by Franck Boli for the Portland Timbers in the 86th minute, CF Montréal secured a resounding victory.

Opoku has now accumulated six goals and four assists in 33 games for both LAFC and CF Montreal. His impressive performances have solidified his place as a valuable asset for Montreal since his arrival in July, signing a three-year contract with an optional year.