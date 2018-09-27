Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing pleads with LAFC and Sporting Kansas to help him build a pitch for his village

Los Angeles FC star Latif Atta Blessing has pleaded with the club and his former side Sporting Kansas City to help him build a pitch for his little village of Nankese in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The former Liberty Professional forward in a short video reminisce his rise from grass to grace and how he wants to give back to the community that made him who he is.

Latif Blessing has been a sensation since arriving in the United States, where he won the US Open Cup with Kansas City last season before joining the expansion side LA FC.

At LA FC, Latif Blessing together with former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela have been key as the team enjoys it maiden season in the MLS.

Blessing posted on Social Media, thanking his mother for his upbringing and also pleading with the clubs to help him realize his dream of building the "Latif Blessing" pitch for Nankese.

"God bless my mother for the hustle she went through before making me who I am today 🙏. Am pleading to @lafc @adidasfootball @sportingkc to help me build a football pitch in my village in order for the younger ones looking up to me or any other top footballer to have a good training pitch to train. Am also pleading for you to at least bring one or two players from my village to USA 🇺🇸to archive their dreams of playing at the high level since they’re better and skillful players in my village than I do. Also any football agents or individuals interested to help these players and development towards this project can PM and DM me on all my social media handles.Thanks," he posted on Facebook.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin