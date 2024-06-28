Ghanaian winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe vying for Black Stars spot

Ghanaian winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe is determined to earn his first Ghana national team, Black Stars, appearance before the year's end.

Cudjoe boasts a U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title from 2021, where he played alongside several teammates who have already transitioned to the senior squad.

He emphasizes the importance of that experience and maintains close contact with his former U-20 colleagues.

While fellow U-20 champion Fatawu Issahaku has already impressed with the Black Stars, scoring in a World Cup qualifier, Cudjoe remains eager for his chance.

Playing for Ghana is a lifelong dream, and he believes hard work and good form will lead to a call-up this year.

"I want to play for the Black Stars. It’ll be a dream. When I was playing for Asante Kotoko, I always told the media that I would like to play for the national team. I believe it is a matter of time," he said.

"I believe in myself and I know the opportunity will come. It is about hard work, the coach, and your form. I think this year people will see me in the national team. And when they do they will see Messi in me," he added.

Currently, the winger position is the most competitive in the Black Stars with a good blend of youthful talents and experience.

However, the former Dundee United player is confident he can overcome that barrier.

"I am a winger but I can play the number 10. When I get the ball I just drive forward and try to make things happen. There’s no pressure on me and I believe all I need is one opportunity, maybe a friendly game."

Cudjoe recently opted against renewing his contract with Dundee and is currently a free agent.