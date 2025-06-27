Ghanaian winger Michael Adu-Poku signs for Barrow AFC on a season-long loan

English-born Ghanaian winger Michael Adu-Poku has sealed a season-long loan switch to League Two side Barrow AFC from Championship outfit Watford, marking another exciting step in his promising career.

The 19-year-old attacker reunites with Barrow Head Coach Andy Whing, under whom he previously flourished during a loan spell at Solihull Moors.

Known for his electric pace and direct approach, Adu-Poku adds a fresh dimension to the Bluebirds’ attacking options.

A product of Watford’s academy, Adu-Poku made his professional debut in January 2023 during an FA Cup clash against Reading.

He went on to make two further appearances for the Hornets in the Championship before embarking on a series of loan stints to accelerate his development.

After brief but productive spells at Kings Langley - where he netted twice in four appearances - and Maidstone United, Adu-Poku’s talents began to truly blossom at Solihull Moors.

He featured 13 times in the first half of the 2024/25 campaign before completing the season at Rochdale.

Now at Barrow, Adu-Poku is eager to build on his progress:

"Being with Andy and Craig Pead at Solihull helped my development in men’s football. It’s a big compliment that they wanted me here again."

Coach Whing is equally excited:

"Michael gives us real pace and something different. We’re grateful to Watford for trusting us with his continued development."