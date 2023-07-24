Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini draws interest from three Austrian clubs

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini has emerged as a target for three clubs in the Austria Bundesliga, namely Hartberg, Altach, and newly promoted Blau Weiss Linz.

The 21-year-old forward, a product of Ghana's Right to Dream Academy, currently plays for Sturm Graz. If negotiations progress favourably, Fuseini could be on his way to one of the interested Austrian clubs.

Fuseini's journey with Sturm Graz began in 2022 when he initially joined their reserve team. Impressing on the field, he played a key role in securing the Austrian Central Regionalliga title with the reserve team.

His impressive performances led to a promotion to the first team last season, where he significantly contributed to Sturm Graz's triumph in the Austrian Cup. Fuseini has 13 goals and eight assists in over 40 games for Sturm Graz.

The budding talent's achievements have not gone unnoticed, attracting the attention of Austria's top-flight clubs - Hartberg, Altach, and Blau Weiss Linz. As talks continue, it remains to be seen which club will secure the services of the promising Ghanaian striker.