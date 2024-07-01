Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini makes move to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise

Ghanaian talent Mohammed Fuseini has secured a transfer to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (RUSG) for a reported €2 million fee.

The 22-year-old winger impressed scouts during his loan spell at Randers last season.

Fuseini underwent medicals on Monday and signed a three-year contract with the option for an additional year. RUSG are the reigning Belgian Cup champions.

The youngster, a product of the Right to Dream Academy, previously played for Austrian club Sturm Graz. He initially played in the reserves before breaking into the first team. Fuseini was part of Sturm Graz's Austrian Cup win in 2022/23.

Despite attracting interest from Swansea City, FC Utrecht, Stade Rennais, and Como, Fuseini opted for RUSG's promising environment to continue his development.

The Belgian club has a history of nurturing young talent, with players like Simon Adingra, Victor Boniface, and Denis Undav all flourishing there.

Interestingly, RUSG's majority shareholder is Tony Bloom, chairman of Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

This connection has benefited players like Adingra and Undav, who secured moves to Brighton after starring in Belgium.

Having narrowly missed out on the Belgian league title last season, RUSG will set their sights on qualifying for the Champions League, with the qualifiers starting next season.