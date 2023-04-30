Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini scores crucial goal for Sturm Graz II in relegation battle

In a crucial match in the Austrian second tier, Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini proved to be the hero for Sturm Graz II as they secured a vital 1-0 victory over the Young Violets in the relegation battle.

The win saw the "Blackies" climb out of the relegation zone and move up to 12th place in the league standings.

It was Fuseini who provided the decisive moment in the match, scoring the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute. After a long ball from deep within their own half, Luca Pazourek failed to control the ball and Fuseini took advantage of the opportunity, calmly finishing past the goalkeeper.

Despite some tense moments throughout the match, Sturm Graz II managed to hold on for the win, thanks in part to some strong saves from goalkeeper Luka Maric.

The Young Violets had their chances to equalize, including a missed penalty from Aleksander Jukic, but ultimately failed to find the back of the net.

For Fuseini, the goal was a bright spot in what has been a decent season for the 20-year-old. He has registered nine goals in all competitions and assisted six.