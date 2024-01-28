Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini secures loan move Randers FC

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini has made a loan move from Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz, bringing his electrifying pace to the forefront of Randers FC's attacking lineup.

The loan deal, set to run until the end of the season, is accompanied by an option to buy at the conclusion of the term.

The 21-year-old, who made a significant impact in the Austrian Bundesliga with 18 appearances and a goal for Sturm Graz in the first half of the season, is expected to play a crucial role for Randers FC. His exceptional speed, recorded at an impressive top speed of 37.2 km/h, surpasses that of players in top European leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1 this season.

Having joined the youth side of Sturm Graz in February 2022, Fuseini quickly ascended to the first team by July of the same year.

The Right to Dream graduate has demonstrated his versatility on the pitch and is poised to make a lasting impact during his loan spell with Randers FC.

The young Ghanaian winger's speed and attacking prowess make him a valuable addition to Randers FC's squad, and the club will be closely watching his performance as they aim to strengthen their position in the ongoing season.

The loan move also provides Fuseini with an opportunity to further hone his skills and possibly return to Sturm Graz with enhanced form by the end of the season if a permanent deal is not struck.