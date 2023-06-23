Ghanaian winger Moritz-Broni Kwarteng looks forward to Bundesliga challenge after Bochum move

German-born Ghanaian winger Moritz-Broni Kwarteng is relishing the challenge ahead of him after completing his move to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum.

The 25-year-old signed a four-year deal to join Bochum from FC Magdeburg.

Kwarteng has spent most of his career in the lower divisions of German football and will be playing for the first time in the topflight next season.

"I am looking forward to many exciting impressions: the new team, the city and of course the stadium and the fans. The Bundesliga is a big challenge that I'm really excited about. I will do everything to be successful there with VfL," he said during his unveiling.

Last season, Kwarteng scored ten goals and provided three assists in 29 matches for Magdeburg.

"We've been working intensively on Moritz-Broni Kwarteng for a long time, so it's all the better that the transfer has now been completed," said Marc Lettau, the technical director of VfL Bochum 1848.

"Momo is a player who is in the developed enormously in the past season and is an ideal match for Castrop street football in terms of profile. He can be used variably on offense, has a pronounced box-to-box play and is an additional invigorating element for our game due to his dynamics and speed.”

He joins compatriot Christopher Antwi-Adjei, who played a key role as Bochum survived the drop.