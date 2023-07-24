Ghanaian winger Moritz-Broni Kwarteng misses VfL Bochum training camp

VfL Bochum's new signing, Ghanaian winger Moritz-Broni Kwarteng is not included in the team's training camp in South Tyrol as he recovers from an injury.

The 25-year-old is staying in Germany to nurse the injury and ensure a full recovery before joining his new teammates on the field.

Kwarteng recently inked a four-year deal with VfL Bochum after making a move from FC Magdeburg. Throughout his career, he has primarily played in the lower divisions of German football and is now preparing to make his debut in the topflight during the upcoming season.

Speaking about his move to VfL Bochum, Kwarteng expressed his excitement for the new challenges that lie ahead. He said, "I am looking forward to many exciting impressions: the new team, the city and of course the stadium and the fans. The Bundesliga is a big challenge that I'm really excited about. I will do everything to be successful there with VfL."

Last season, Kwarteng showcased his abilities with FC Magdeburg, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in 29 matches. His impressive performances caught the attention of VfL Bochum, and the club's technical director, Marc Lettau, spoke highly of the new signing.

Lettau said, "We've been working intensively on Moritz-Broni Kwarteng for a long time, so it's all the better that the transfer has now been completed. Momo is a player who has developed enormously in the past season and is an ideal match for Castrop street football in terms of profile. He can be used variably on offence, has a pronounced box-to-box play, and is an additional invigorating element for our game due to his dynamics and speed."