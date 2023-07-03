Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah becomes free agent after Fortuna Dusseldorf contract expires

Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah has become a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The 27-year-old is now looking for new opportunities in Europe, where several clubs have shown interest in him.

Ampomah joined the German club from Waasland Beveren in a deal worth €2.80m back in 2019. However, his time at Fortuna Dusseldorf was marred by a serious injury and a loss of form, which hindered his success at the club. He made 18 appearances, scoring two goals and assisting one.

Now, as his contract has come to an end, Ampomah is eager to explore potential options with other European clubs.

With three appearances for Black Stars to his name, Ampomah will be seeking a fresh start in his career and the opportunity to make a significant impact at a new club.

As clubs in Europe express interest in the talented winger, his next destination will undoubtedly be a subject of keen anticipation.