Ghanaian winger Noah Nartey shines with assist in Brøndby’s win

Danish-Ghanaian winger Noah Nartey played a pivotal role in Brondby IF’s 4-1 victory over Viborg in the Danish Superliga, providing a crucial assist in a dominant performance at Brøndby Stadion.

Nartey, who started and played 80 minutes, made his mark in the 64th minute, setting up Yuito Suzuki to extend Brøndby’s lead to 3-1.

The hosts had taken an early lead through Mathias Kvistgaarden in the 3rd minute, but Viborg’s Ivan Näsberg equalized in the 27th minute.

An own goal from Daniel Anyembe just after halftime restored Brøndby’s advantage before Nartey’s assist put the game beyond Viborg’s reach.

Mileta Rajovic later sealed the win with an 82nd-minute penalty.

The victory strengthens Brøndby’s league position as they now turn their focus to their upcoming clash against Vejle Boldklub on February 23.

Nartey has been a consistent presence for Brøndby this season, featuring in 15 league matches with one goal and two assists to his name.