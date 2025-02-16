Ghanaian winger Noah Nartey shines with assist in Brøndby’s win

Danish-Ghanaian winger Noah Nartey played a pivotal role in Brondby IF’s 4-1 victory over Viborg in the Danish Superliga, providing a crucial assist in a dominant performance at BrÃ¸ndby Stadion.

Nartey, who started and played 80 minutes, made his mark in the 64th minute, setting up Yuito Suzuki to extend BrÃ¸ndby’s lead to 3-1.

The hosts had taken an early lead through Mathias Kvistgaarden in the 3rd minute, but Viborg’s Ivan NÃ¤sberg equalized in the 27th minute.

An own goal from Daniel Anyembe just after halftime restored BrÃ¸ndby’s advantage before Nartey’s assist put the game beyond Viborg’s reach.

Mileta Rajovic later sealed the win with an 82nd-minute penalty.

The victory strengthens BrÃ¸ndby’s league position as they now turn their focus to their upcoming clash against Vejle Boldklub on February 23.

Nartey has been a consistent presence for BrÃ¸ndby this season, featuring in 15 league matches with one goal and two assists to his name.