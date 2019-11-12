Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari named Player of the Week in Slovakia

Explosive Ghana youth star Osman Bukari has been named Player of the Week in the Slovakia following his recent heroics in the country's top-flight.

The 20-year-old scored three goals in three matches in seven days drawing attention to his performances for AS Trencin.

His top form for the Fortuna Liga club resulted in the decision to give him the award on Monday.

The winger, who should have been part of Ghana's team at the U23 AFCON in Egypt, was refused by Trencin claiming it was out of the international calendar but has continued to excel for the top-flight club.

Osman exhibited his blistering form last week when scoring in AS Tencin's impressive 3-0 win over second-placed MSK Zilina.

Bukari, who is a former player of Ghanaian second tier side Accra Lions, completed his impressive showing over the last seven days having scored in all three matches within one week.

His Usain Bolt-pace which resulted in the second goal for Tencin in the win over the title chasers has been widely talked about in the newspapers on Tuesday.

Mostly importantly is Bukari's form over the past seven days after scoring the late equaliser last week Saturday that secured their 2-2 draw against Ruzomberok.

Four days later the Ghanaian youngster found the net again for Trencin when they hammered 4-0 in the Round of 16 of the Slovak Cup.

As if that was not enough, he continued four days later when he scored again in their league match against MSK Zilina who are a big force in the Slovak top-flight competition.

The Ghana Under-23 winger has been a sensation since he joined the Fortuna Liga club.