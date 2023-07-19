Ghanaian winger Prince Obeng Ampem seals move to Turkish club Eyupspor

Ghanaian attacker Prince Obeng Ampem has completed a transfer move to Turkish club Eyüpspor Kulubu in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 25-year-old winger is joining the Turkish 1. Lig outfit ahead of the 2023-24 season from Croatian top-flight club HNK Rijeka, where he spent two seasons.

Obeng Ampem made 81 appearances across all competitions whilst playing for Rijeka, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists in the process.

The former WAFA SC player signed for Rijeka in July 2021 from HNK Sibenik after an impressive three seasons with 96 appearances, 19 goals, and 7 assists and also promotion to the Croatian top division.

Obeng Ampem moved from the Ghana Premier League to Croatia in February 2018, spending five seasons, playing 177 matches in total in all competitions.

Eyüpspor finished the 2022-23 campaign at the 6th place and missed out on a place in the Turkish top-flight during the promotion playoffs, losing in the final to Bodrumspor.