Ghanaian winger Prosper Kasim secures promotion to Sweden Superettan with Mjällby AIF

Ghanaian winger Prosper Kasim has helped Mjällby AIF to secure promotion back to the Swedish Superettan.

The 21-year-old, who joined the side on loan from IFK Göteborg, played an influential role for the side as they secured promotion back to the country's second-tier division.

Mjällby AIF's 1-1 draw at home to Utsikten in the Swedish Division 1 means the league leaders have done enough to cement their promotion.

The players and fans stormed into celebration mood after the final whistle.

" It's wonderful, of course. You did not think you would be ready four weeks before it's over. It does not happen so often. It is fantastic. It's wonderful for all fans and firesome here at Lister, "said defender Jacob Bergström

"We started in the locker room, it was champagne and more before we went to the clubhouse and had screamed and sung and threw the coach into the shower. It has been good pressure. Now we eat sausage in the clubhouse. It's so sexy, he laughs.