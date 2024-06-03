Ghanaian winger Prosper Kassim shines as Birmingham Legion FC triumph over El Paso Locomotive FC

Ghanaian winger Prosper Kassim made a significant contribution as Birmingham Legion FC secured a convincing 3-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship.

The match at Southwest University Park saw Kassim in the starting lineup, where he played a crucial role in the team's victory, lasting 79 minutes on the field.

The game's first goal came in the 26th minute, with Birmingham Legion's Dawson McCartney scoring a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner, assisted by Enzo MartÃ­nez with a through ball.

El Paso Locomotive managed to equalize in the 44th minute, with Justin Dhillon scoring a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner, assisted by Miles Lyons with a cross. However, Birmingham Legion quickly regained the lead in the 45+3 minute. Kassim scored a left-footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner, assisted by AJ Paterson.

The third and final goal of the game came in the 64th minute, with Birmingham Legion's Tyler Pasher scoring a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top left corner, assisted by Kobe HernÃ¡ndez-Foster.

Kassim has played 11 games, scored once, and assisted once in the 2024 USL Championship, highlighting his importance to the team and his growing influence on the field.

This victory bolsters Birmingham Legion's standing in the USL Championship, demonstrating their strong form and resilience as they aim for higher achievements this season.