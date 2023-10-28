Ghanaian winger Reagy Ofosu shines with two assists in UTA Arad's thrilling 2-2 draw against FCV Farul Constanta

German-born Ghanaian winger Reagy Ofosu delivered a stellar performance, providing two crucial assists in UTA Arad's exciting 2-2 draw with FCV Farul Constanta in the Romanian Liga 1.

UTA Arad opened the scoring early in the 7th minute, with Claudiu Micovschi finding the back of the net. The goal was expertly assisted by the talented Reagy Ofosu, showcasing his playmaking abilities.

The home side, FCV Farul Constanta, responded swiftly with Rivaldinho equalizing in the 24th minute. Ofosu once again played a pivotal role by assisting Andrej Fabry's strike in the 27th minute, putting FCV Farul Constanta in contention.

Andrei Artean ensured that FCV Farul Constanta avoided defeat, scoring in the 50th minute and securing a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

As a result of this draw, UTA Arad currently stands 14th on the Liga 1 league table with 12 points after 13 games.

The game saw another Ghanaian talent, Godberg Cooper, who started alongside Ofosu and displayed his prowess in the midfield. However, Cooper was substituted after 55 minutes, making way for Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Kevin Luckassen.