Ghanaian winger Samuel Mensah Konney's striking brilliance salvages draw for Rahmatganj in Bangladesh

Ghanaian forward Samuel Mensah Konney stole the spotlight for Rahmatganj MFS, showcasing his striking prowess on the pitch in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Chittagong Abahani on Friday.

The game unfolded as a battle of resilience and skill from the first whistle, with both teams displaying individual brilliance. Chittagong Abahani took the lead in the 34th minute when defender Yeasin Khan netted a precision header following a short corner and a well-placed long ball from Mannaf Rabby.

Undeterred by the setback, the Green and Yellow lads of Rahmatganj MFS, led by the dynamic duo of Samuel Mensah Konney and compatriot Ernest Boateng, mounted a comeback.

The turning point came in the 55th minute when Konney illuminated the pitch with a sensational goal. Seizing a loose ball from Mohamed Al-Amin's long free kick, Konney expertly leveled the score, showcasing his striking prowess.

With the match ending in a 1-1 draw, Rahmatganj MFS demonstrated resilience and determination on the field. The team's next league encounter is against Fortis on January 19th, where fans eagerly anticipate the continued brilliance of the former Inter Allies forward Samuel Mensah Konney and his teammates.