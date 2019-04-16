Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu leads assists chat in Serbia

Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu has emerged top of the assist chat in the Serbian Superliga with 9 for his club Čukarički.

The Čukarički attacker has been sensation this season, scoring six goals and creating as many as nine assists as his side finished fourth in the regular season.

Despite losing their play-offs opener to Partizan Belgrade, the speedy winger is set to inspire his side when they host Red Star on Saturday.

Samuel Owusu is closely followed on the assist chat by Stefan Colovic of Proleter with seven, Marko Marin of Red Star Belgrade has 6 with the Ghanaian's teammate Marko Docic having five.

The former Vision FC attacker has been an integral member of the Hill Men, playing 27 games for manager Simo Krunic's side.

Čukarički have a chance off picking a spot in for Europe with five games in the play-offs left.