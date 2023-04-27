Ghanaian winger Seth Paintsil part ways with Austrian club TSV Hartberg

Ghanaian winger Seth Paintsil has ended his stay with Austrian Bundesliga outfit TSV Hartberg.

The 26-year-old mutually agreed with the club to part ways following struggles to break into the first team since the appointment of Markus Schopp as head coach.

Paintsil joined Hartberg from SV Ried in the summer of the 2021 and was an integral member of the team during the 2021/22 season.

This season, Paintsil has featured only 13 times and has not made the matchday squad since Schopp took over.

"The contract with Seth Paintsil was mutually terminated at the player's request. Seth, thank you for your commitment in almost two years Hartberg and all the best for the sporting and private future," wrote the club on Twitter.

Paintsil, the elder brother of Genk's Joseph Paintsil, made 34 appearances scoring four goals in his one-and-a-half year stay at the club.