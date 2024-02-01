Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante departs USL Championship club Indy Eleven

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has left USL Championship side Indy Eleven following the expiration of his contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Having joined Indy Eleven two seasons ago after departing Phoenix Rising, the 33-year-old made a notable impact, contributing two goals and six assists in 33 appearances during the 2023 season.

Sources reveal ongoing discussions between Indy Eleven and Asante regarding a potential re-signing.

However, challenges have arisen in finalizing a new contract, largely due to the club's plans for stadium upgrades.

As a free agent, Solomon Asante has attracted interest from clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS), the USL Championship, and Asia.

The experienced Ghanaian international is expected to reveal his new destination in the coming days.

Asante has had stints with Berekum Chelsea, TP Mazembe, Phoenix Rising.