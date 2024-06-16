GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante shines in Las Vegas Lights FC's 1-1 draw

Published on: 16 June 2024
Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante shines in Las Vegas Lights FC's 1-1 draw
Solomon Asante

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante was instrumental in Las Vegas Lights FC's 1-1 draw against Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship on Friday evening.

This was the second meeting between the teams, with Loudoun United previously holding a 1-0 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Asante started the game and displayed his skill and experience, playing for 61 minutes before being substituted.

Despite Loudoun United controlling possession and taking more shots, it was Las Vegas Lights FC who struck first.

In the 2nd minute, Coleman Gannon scored a stunning left-footed goal from the left side of the box, assisted by Asante, showcasing his ability to set up scoring opportunities.

Loudoun United equalized in the 52nd minute with a long-range right-footed shot from Tommy McCabe following a set-piece.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for Las Vegas Lights FC in the 2024 USL Championship, appearing in 14 games and providing two assists so far.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more