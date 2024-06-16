Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante shines in Las Vegas Lights FC's 1-1 draw

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante was instrumental in Las Vegas Lights FC's 1-1 draw against Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship on Friday evening.

This was the second meeting between the teams, with Loudoun United previously holding a 1-0 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Asante started the game and displayed his skill and experience, playing for 61 minutes before being substituted.

Despite Loudoun United controlling possession and taking more shots, it was Las Vegas Lights FC who struck first.

In the 2nd minute, Coleman Gannon scored a stunning left-footed goal from the left side of the box, assisted by Asante, showcasing his ability to set up scoring opportunities.

Loudoun United equalized in the 52nd minute with a long-range right-footed shot from Tommy McCabe following a set-piece.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for Las Vegas Lights FC in the 2024 USL Championship, appearing in 14 games and providing two assists so far.