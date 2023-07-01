Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu becomes free agent

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu is currently without a club as his contract with Brentford has expired.

The 27-year-old's availability on a free transfer has yet to generate any known interest, but his status as a free agent is expected to capture the attention of several clubs in the English Championship.

During the previous season, Fosu spent time on loan at Championship sides Stoke City and Rotherham, accumulating a combined total of 39 appearances. Although he managed to score one goal and provide three assists, he now finds himself in search of a new club.

Fosu played a role in Brentford's historic promotion to the Premier League in 2021, but his opportunities in the top flight were limited, making only one appearance.

The winger joined Brentford from Oxford United in 2020, aiming to further his career at a higher level.

On the international stage, Fosu represented England at the U-18 level before deciding to switch allegiances and play for Ghana three years ago.

He has since earned four caps for the Ghanaian national team, scoring one goal.