GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu included in Championship TOTW

Published on: 17 October 2022
Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu included in Championship TOTW

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu has been named to the Championship team of the week following a stellar performance for Stoke City over the weekend.

He was one of Stoke City's best players as they defeated Preston North End 2-0 away from home on Saturday.

Stoke came into the game with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United, and thanks to Fosu, who worked tirelessly on the left flank, they made it two wins in a row.

Fosu had a 7.2 rating after two successful dribbles, six ground duels, one aerial duel, 77% accurate passes, and one shot blocked, according to Sofascore.

The 26-year-old is regaining his form after a difficult last season at Brentford, where he appeared in just one league game.

He has made 11 appearances for Stoke City on loan this season and has provided one assist.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more