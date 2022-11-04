Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu wins Stoke City Player of the Month

Ghanaian winger Tariqe Fosu has won the Stoke City Player of the Month award for October.

The 26-year-old beat competition from Phil Jagielka, Tyrese Campbell, and Dujon Sterling to the Championship club's award.

"Tariqe Fosu has been named Stoke City’s Player of the Month for October after coming out on top in a supporters’ poll," a statement from Stoke City read.

The 26-year-old featured in every game during the month, becoming an integral part of the team with his all-around qualities.

His performances saw him earn 45% of the total votes cast, finishing ahead of Phil Jagielka, Tyrese Campbell and Dujon Sterling.

Fosu has made 15 appearances this season for Stoke City and recorded one assist.