Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong excited about move to Paide Linnameeskond

Thomas Agyepong expresses delight following his move to Estonian topflight club Paide Linnameeskond in the ongoing transfer window.

The winger recently concluded his eight-year tenure with English giants Manchester City, embarking on a new chapter with his Estonian club until the end of the year.

Having struggled to secure regular playing time at Manchester City, Agyapong embarked on several loan spells in search of opportunities to showcase his talent. Now, he eagerly anticipates the new adventure that awaits him at Paide, a club that has shown strong progress in recent years.

"I am happy and satisfied in Paide, it is a club that has taken strong and promising steps in recent years," Agyapong expressed.

"The guys have received me well, and I look forward to the joint adventure that lies ahead with great excitement. Thank you, and see you at the stadium!"

Agyepong could potentially make his debut for Paide in the upcoming match against Flora on July 7, 2023.

The winger, who has represented his country on seven occasions, brings a wealth of experience from his time with clubs such as Hibernian, NAC Breda, Waasland Beveren, and Lommel SK.

The move to Paide presents a fresh opportunity for Agyapong to showcase his abilities and contribute to the club's aspirations. As he settles into his new environment, he aims to make a significant impact on the team and help Paide achieve their goals in the Estonian top flight.