Ghanaian winger Thomas Boafo completes move to FC Castiglione

Ghanaian winger Thomas Boafo has sealed a move to Italian outfit Castiglione in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old signed a deal to join the lower-tier side from Mozzecane.

Boafo is expected to play a key role at Castiglione in the upcoming campaign.

"Class of 2003. Pure power. Blazing speed. Thomas Boafo is a new rossoblÃº player! Right winger with experience among the professionals in Giana Erminio, is ready to devour the group with the hunger of those who never give up. A tireless mastiff, a heart that growls to the rhythm of rossoblÃ¹. Lightning strikes, harsh contrasts, endless racing: the band now has a new owner. Welcome, Thomas! The future is now... And he puts the arrow to the right!" wrote the club announcing his signing.

Born in Brescia to Ghanaian parents, Boafo started his career at his hometown club before joining Breno. He later signed for Giana Erminio.

Boafo remains eligible to play for Ghana despite his Italian heritage.