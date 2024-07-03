Ghanaian winger Winfred Amoah signs with Austrian club SKN St. Polten

Ghanaian winger Winfred Amoah has joined SKN St. Polten, an Austrian second division club, on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Austrian-born player signed with the club as a free agent after his contract with DSV Leoben expired.

Amoah can play on either wing and had an impressive season with DSV Leoben, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 30 appearances.

The winger expressed his excitement about joining St. Polten, stating that the club's ambitions align with his career goals.

He also praised the club's leadership, saying they convinced him that this move was the right step for his career.

Amoah is eligible to play for Ghana at the international level, and his father, Charles Amoah, is a former Ghana international.

St. Polten announced the deal on their website, stating that Amoah's contract includes an option for an additional year.

The club is pleased to have Amoah on board and believes he will strengthen their team for the upcoming season.

With his skills and experience, Amoah is expected to make a significant impact on the team's performance when the new season starts.