Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah expresses delight after providing assist in Columbus Crew victory

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has reacted to Columbus Crew's win in the Major League Soccer over the weekend expressing his excitement for contributing significantly to the victory.

The former Wisla Kraków winger was impressed with a crucial assist to open the scoring for his team as they beat Cincinnati 3-0 at home.

The 26-year-old set up Aidan Morris who gave his team the lead in the game dominated by Columbus Crew.

Juan Hernandez got the second goal from the spot for the home team to make it 2-0 to the Yellow and Blacks outfit at the interval.

Jacen Russel-Rowe scored the third goal of the encounter to make it 3-0 at full time for the former USA Major League Soccer Champions.

Yaw Yeboah who played 90 minutes before being subbed off in injury time was satisfied with his colleagues' performance after the game and expressed his gratitude to the supporters for packing the stadium to see and support them to victory.

"Amazing support last night from our city, great win with my brothers," he wrote on Instagram.

