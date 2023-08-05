Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah makes impact with assist in Columbus Crew’s Leagues Cup clash

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah made a crucial impact for Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup clash against Minnesota FC.

Entering the match as a substitute, Yeboah provided a decisive assist that led to a goal for his team. The thrilling game concluded in an intense 3-3 draw, with Yeboah's assist momentarily propelling Columbus Crew into the lead.

The match was marked by spirited competition, as both teams displayed commendable performances.

Yeboah's pivotal role in creating a goal underscored his significance to the Columbus Crew line-up.

Despite their efforts, Minnesota FC ultimately secured a narrow 4-3 victory during the penalty shootout.

Yeboah's notable contribution highlighted his prowess as a playmaker and injected excitement into the captivating contest.