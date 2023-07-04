Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah's stellar performance earns him spot in MLS Team of the Week

Yaw Yeboah has secured a spot in the Major League Soccer Team of the Week following an impressive performance over the weekend.

The 26-year-old showcased his skills in the week 22 fixture for Columbus Crew, where they emerged victorious against New York Red Bulls on Saturday evening.

Yeboah played a pivotal role in Columbus Crew's 2-1 home win, scoring the decisive goal. The Ghanaian forward found the back of the net in the 62nd minute, unleashing a remarkable strike that propelled his team to victory.

The match started with Columbus Crew taking the lead in the 19th minute, courtesy of Juan Cucho Hernandez. However, New York Red Bulls managed to equalise just before halftime, with Elias Monoel heading home a goal seven minutes prior to the break.

It was Yeboah's stunning goal that ultimately secured the win for Columbus Crew. This marks his second goal of the season, highlighting his fine form for the Gold and Blacks.

Yeboah's outstanding display has earned him recognition in the Major League Soccer Team of the Week, further establishing his impact on the pitch.