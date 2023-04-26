Ghanaian Wisdom Quaye to return to Honduran club after serving FIFA suspension for doping

Real España received good news ahead of the Apertura 2023 of the Honduran National League, as the club's right-back, Wisdom Quaye, is set to return to the team after being suspended for positive doping.

Despite being sanctioned by FIFA for self-medicating with a prohibited substance, Quaye will join the team for the preseason and be qualified for the next tournament.

According to the president of Real España, Elías Burbara, Quaye is currently serving his punishment but will be granted a 60-day reconditioning permit, allowing him to report to the team headquarters and begin training from the first of June.

Burbara also expressed his excitement at the return of Quayé, stating that it would bring peace of mind to the team's coach, Julio Cristóbal Rodríguez, who has been struggling to find a suitable replacement since Quayé's suspension.

“He can start playing at the end of July, we will have him for the start of the preseason and at the start of the other tournament, he will be available. It is a confirmed discharge, we will give the others later," said Burbara in an interview with TVC.

Wisdom Quaye has not played professional football since February 2022, when the Honduran National Team lost to the United States for the World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old's return will be eagerly awaited by Real España fans and could prove to be a significant boost for the team's upcoming campaign.

Quaye despite his strong Ghanaian roots plays for Honduras and is adored by Central American country.