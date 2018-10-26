Ghanaian wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi marks Europa League debut for Chelsea

English-born Ghanaian prodigy Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his Europa League debut for Chelsea in their 3-1 win over BATE Borisov at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Hudson-Odoi, 17, enjoyed 30 minutes in his maiden Europa League game for the London-based side after replacing forward Pedro Rodriguez on the 60th minute mark.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored scored an incredible hat-trick of the night at Stamford Bridge to clinch all three points for Maurizio Sarri’s side who remains unbeaten in their three Europa League games.