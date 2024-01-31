GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian wonderkid Kingsford Boakye Yiadom joins Everton on a free transfer 

Published on: 31 January 2024
Ghanaian youngster Kingsford Boakye Yiadom has completed his move to English Premier League outfit Everton.

The former MSK Zilina Africa star joins the U-19 team from Italian giants AC Milan on a free transfer.

Boakye Yiadom rose through the ranks of MSK Zilina and was part of  Ghana's U17 team that participated in the WAFU U17 tournament in Niger three years ago.

Boakye Yiadom's journey to Everton began with his impressive rise through the ranks of MSK Zilina.

At just 18 years old, Boakye Yiadom has already earned six caps for Ghana's U17 team and five appearances for the U20 team.

His notable achievements include securing victory in the WAFU & AFCON (U20) cups, adding to his experience gained during his stint with Accra-based Division 2 side MSK Zilina.

Known for his exceptional qualities, the Ghanaian wonderkid possesses impressive speed, close ball control, prowess in one-on-one situations, and a keen eye for goal.

His preferred position on the wing allows him to efficiently trouble opposition players, making him a versatile asset for Everton's U-19 squad.

 

